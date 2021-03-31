Abartys Health announces addition of new executive leadership

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Healthcare technology solutions provider Abartys Health announced the addition of a new executive, who has been tasked with leading the company’s efforts to expand its US and international customer base as part of the next phase in the company’s growth strategy.

Tech industry executive Galo Sandoval has been named as Abartys’ new Chief Growth Officer and executive committee member. In his new role, Sandoval will report directly to company CEO Dolmarie Méndez.

“Galo brings to Abartys ample technology industry experience and sales leadership. I, along with our executive team, look forward to collaborating closely with him as we continue our mission to improve the healthcare industry’s data flows and patient care,” said Méndez.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=682502&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=682502&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Sandoval will be responsible for providing leadership, vision, and strategic direction to the business’s overall sales, marketing and acceleration program. He will lead revenue generation and business development efforts in collaboration with the executive committee.

From left: Galo Sandoval, Lauran Cascio and Florian Gaa.

“I am honored to have joined this world-class organization headquartered in Puerto Rico, led by our founders Dolmarie and Lauren,” said Sandoval. “Using the strong platform of technology and data solutions created by Abartys, we aim to drive the continuing transformation of the healthcare industry through aggressive global growth, for the benefit of all industry stakeholders.”

Prior to joining Abartys, Sandoval accumulated decades of executive leadership experience, occupying positions at SAP, Alight, and ADP.

Abartys Health is focused on driving the adoption of its patient-centric system that allows for secure universal patient identification.

The company’s cloud-based platform relies on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to grant patients the capability to track, trend, and better understand their personal health, regardless of how fragmented the information systems involved in processing their data were.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.