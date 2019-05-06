Abartys health wins “Rise of the Rest” business innovation competition

May 6, 2019 65

Abartys Health won the $100,000 investment from the Rise of the Rest Seed Fund for its project, after beating seven other finalist projects at the Museum of Contemporary Art in San Juan during the last stop of the “Rise of the Rest” tour and business competition.

The panel of judges that evaluated the proposals presented was constituted by Steve Case, Founder of AOL and chair of investment firm Revolution, Chef Jose Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen and Think Food Group, Erika Medina, president of Endeavor Puerto Rico, Jennifer Hopp of ATO Ventures, Mitchell Schear of Ten Square, Ray Martinez of EVERFI, Lewis Hower of Silicon Valley Bank, as well as David Hall and Anna Mason of Revolution.

Abartys Health’s project proposes speeding up communication among insurers, doctors and patients. The final round of the competition included eight local business projects in their emerging stages or “start-ups” that had previously been finalists.

The tour that took place last Friday included several stops, including: the Puerto Rico Science and Technology Trust; Rooftop Garden and World Central Kitchen; Lote 23; Foundation for Puerto Rico; Connect Assistance; Pilot 151 and the Museum of Contemporary Art, where the conversation that preceded the final competition took place

The Revolution bus tour has visited 38 cities through more than 10,000 miles to see first-hand what is happening in entrepreneurship ecosystems that go unnoticed by Silicon Valley investors in California.

Revolution’s “Rise of the Rest Seed Fund” has $150 million to support start-ups in non-traditional technology centers, and has currently invested in more than 115 companies through the U.S.