AbbVie’s Puerto Rico employees volunteer in ‘Week of Possibilities’

AbbVie Puerto Rico employees, in partnership with United Way, provide community support during “Week of Possibilities."

AbbVie employees in Puerto Rico recently participated in its annual “Week of Possibilities” volunteering program, which allows employees to give back to local communities.

“All of us at AbbVie Puerto Rico are thrilled to be coming together again in person for ‘Week of Possibilities,’ one of the most anticipated annual volunteer initiatives across our company,” said Anthony Wong, general manager of AbbVie Puerto Rico.

“Giving back is a cornerstone of who we are and we look forward to making a meaningful impact where we live and work alongside thousands of our AbbVie colleagues here in Puerto Rico and around the world,” he said.

AbbVie Puerto Rico employees had the opportunity to participate in the Shelter Room Transformation program to create a safe space for homeless girls from Hogares Rafael Ybarra in which volunteers transformed the shelter rooms through cleaning and painting thus creating a welcoming home for young people between 5 to 18 years old.

Other efforts that were worked on during the “Week of Possibilities” was the Packaging Program for food packages for the people of Barceloneta. In this program, the volunteers prepared perishable food packages to be delivered to hundreds of families with children, youth, and elderly people in the town of Barceloneta.

The student population was also served with the School Supplies Packing program for students from the Municipality of Barceloneta and with the Essential School Supplies Packing program for children from the Municipality of Cataño.

At each Possibilities Week location, service projects are selected to ensure that the efforts of AbbiVie volunteers are aligned with the core needs of each local community. Local projects are designed and implemented in conjunction with nonprofit organization partners located near the communities they serve.

AbbVie’s “Week of Possibilities” started in 2014 and is now a global tradition for the company. It is funded in part by the AbbVie Foundation and focuses on service projects in the local communities in which AbbVie employees live and work around the world.

