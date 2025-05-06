Açaí Express announces 1st int’l expansion with 3 locations in Panama

Açaí Express will open its first Panama location this week in Coco del Mar, with two more set for Vía Ricardo J. Alfaro and Brisas Capital later this year.

The Puerto Rican franchise opens its first store abroad as it aims for Latin America.

Açaí Express, the Puerto Rican franchise chain specializing in organic açaí products, has announced its international debut with the opening of three new locations in Panama.

The first location opens this week in the Coco del Mar area of Panama City, with two more planned for later this year — one on Vía Ricardo J. Alfaro in mid-July and another at the Brisas Capital shopping center.

“This historic move into Central America represents not only our company’s growth but also validates a business model that has resonated with consumers,” said Héctor Westerband, president of Açaí Express. “We remain focused on providing a broad menu of fresh, nutrient-rich products to make it easier for consumers to adopt a healthy lifestyle, now in new markets.”

The expansion comes nearly 12 years after Açaí Express was founded in Puerto Rico. The company now operates 70 locations — 58 in Puerto Rico and 12 on the U.S. mainland. The new Panama stores mark its first entry into Latin America and the beginning of a broader international strategy.

The company’s Panamanian partner has invested about $150,000 per location, for a total of more than $450,000. Westerband said the expansion follows nearly a year of planning and market analysis.

Panama is expected to serve as a launching point for future growth in the region. Açaí Express is evaluating other potential markets in the Caribbean and South America, including the Dominican Republic and Colombia.

“We expect the pace of expansion we’ve experienced this year to remain consistent in the medium and long term, with Panama serving as a gateway to new markets throughout the region,” Westerband said.

The company has provided its new franchisees with training and operational support, including help with site selection, employee onboarding, technology integration and marketing strategies.

The only major change to the model in Panama is that the menu was translated from English to Spanish. Açaí Express partnered with suppliers to secure inventory through a new logistics support system in Panama.

The expansion comes as global demand for açaí continues to grow. Citing research firm Technavio, the company said the global açaí product market is projected to increase by $1.26 billion through 2029, driven by consumer interest in wellness and nutrition.

Açaí berries are rich in antioxidants, fiber and essential nutrients and are believed to help support cardiovascular and immune system health.