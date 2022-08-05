Acai Express reaches 50 units in the US, Puerto Rico

A little more than a year ago, Acai Express had only 31 locations on the island, for a growth of almost 50%.

Puerto Rican franchise Acai Express marked the opening of its 50th location in Puerto Rico and the United States with the launch of a new digital platform to expand the availability of its products to consumers.

The local franchise has opened 44 locations in Puerto Rico and another six in North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, and Florida.

A little more than a year ago, Acai Express had only 31 locations on the island, for a growth of almost 50%. The estimated investment in the units opened since then is approximately $2.3 million. The total number of jobs sustained by the chain in Puerto Rico already exceeds 260, company executives said.

“We’re extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we continue to receive from consumers,” said company President Héctor Westerband.

“These openings make us one of the first Puerto Rican chains to reach 50 locations, which motivates us to continue to move forward with our growth plan. Soon we will share the announcements of further new openings, as well as the addition of new products to our menu,” he said.

The next openings of Acai Express are scheduled for the municipalities of Juncos, Mayagüez, Santa Isabel, Yabucoa, Salinas and Ponce. In the US mainland, new locations are planned for the city of Orlando in Florida and the state of Georgia, before the end of the year. The new Florida location will join existing stores located in Cocoa Beach and Miami Lakes in that state.

The projection is to end this year with close to 60 stores, 50 in Puerto Rico and nine stateside, he said.

Westerband also announced the launch of the new Acai Express mobile application, created by Lunchbox Technologies, which can be downloaded for free through Google Play and the App Store. Consumers will get a $5 discount on their first purchase, have access to the Acai Express rewards program and receive special offers.

“With the launch of the new app, we offer customers a convenient alternative to purchase Acai Express products, while expanding access to our new rewards program,” said Westerband.

Currently, the mobile application works in only a few locations, but the service will gradually be extended to the entire chain in Puerto Rico and the United States. The application allows users to place orders both for pick-up and for home delivery through an alliance with Door Dash. Once the order is placed, the customer receives alerts by text message informing them of the processing and delivery.

The new rewards program awards points for each transaction that can then be redeemed for Acai Express products at no charge. To start enjoying the benefits of the program, consumers simply download the app and sign up.

“The creation of this new digital platform allows us to conveniently expand consumers’ access to a variety of tasty, fresh and refreshing fruit products,” said Ricardo Mercadé, marketing director of Acai Express.

“It’s important for us to be an alternative with a unique proposal for consumers, with convenient and healthy alternatives,” he added.

Mercadé also mentioned that the company continues to innovate in its offerings, adding new products to an offer that includes Pikolé palettes and Acai Express Creamery. The latter offers diners a new way to consume Acai, incorporating the use of a cold stone to mix various fruit flavors with premium quality ice cream and other ingredients. The concept of Creamery has already been incorporated in 16 locations.