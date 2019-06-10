Access to data, security vital to remote workforce

June 10, 2019 150

From emails, videoconference calls to immediate access to data, remote work through multiple devices and mobile applications is part of the daily routine of today’s workforce.

According to a recent report, the global mobile workforce will increase to 1.87 trillion people by 2022, which represents 42.5% of the global workforce.

While the virtual digital office is developing vertiginously, it is worth wondering how the IT sector responds in the development of multiple technologies that meet the needs of the mobile workforce.

“The answer lies in three key aspects: availability, collaboration and security,” said José Meléndez, manager of office solutions of Ricoh Puerto Rico, while emphasizing the importance of business collaboration technology and exchange spaces.

“The digital workplace is now totally linked to technology. In the new professional context, collaboration technologies are essential,” he said.

As an example, Meléndez mentioned Ricoh’s “Workplace Collaboration” solutions that include the integration of interactive screens, projectors and interoperable videoconferencing systems with mobile devices.

“Thanks to them, employees, internal and external can work collectively from anywhere and device. In addition, taking into account that 80% of the messages we receive come from body language, if the video call is used we focus the attention of the attendees in the meeting and reduce the multitasking,” said Everett Belville, product specialist.

Maximized business information In terms of business processes, whether in the office or by remote connection, these should make it easy for employees to use critical information quickly, easily and in the way they need, something that can not be achieved with a single platform, software or an isolated initiative of the IT department.

In this regard, Fraticelli noted six vital points for any leader:

Have a holistic view of business data;

Analyze how they are stored;

It’s format;

How the user is presented;

How they are currently processed; and,

How would you process them ideally.

With this understanding, according to Ricoh’s analysis, companies can focus on implementing the tools and strategies that give life to these processes, always remembering that due to the variety of threats that exist, it is essential to teach users how to use the remote connectivity in a responsible manner, in addition to ensuring that mobile devices — both personal and those provided by the company — have updated antivirus protection.

In particular, maintaining the flow of information throughout the organization is a necessity, and encompasses more than the creation of connections for mobile workers. What is needed is a complete and intelligent design of the information processes throughout the company, with special attention to the way in which it protects critical information in all the environments in which it is now free to work and live.