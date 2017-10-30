50+ towns use Rock Solid accounting systems thru crisis

In the face of the crisis that Puerto Rico has suffered after Hurricane María, software development company Rock Solid Technologies opened its doors to municipal governments and private clients to use its accounting systems to perform tasks, such as: payroll, purchase orders, disbursements, requisitions and accounts payable, the company confirmed.

As a result, more than 20,000 municipal employees received their payroll checks, representing more than $9 million, and another 4,000 contractors were paid more than $5 million on time. Those purchases include: water, and trash collection, among others.

“Rock Solid welcomes our community into our facilities. During these past four weeks, clients, employees and their families are more united than ever in our desire and effort to help Puerto Rico recover,” said Ángel L. Pérez, vice president of Rock Solid.

More than 500 municipal employees from 34 municipalities have been able to work from Rock Solid’s San Juan headquarters, including: Cayey, Ceiba, Coamo, Comerío, Corozal, Dorado, Fajardo, Guayama, Gurabo, Isabela, Jayuya, Juana Díaz, Juncos, Lajas, Lares, Loíza, Luquillo, Manatí, Morovis, Naranjito, Orocovis, Patillas, Peñuelas, Ponce, San Germán, Santa Isabel, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Utuado, Vega Alta, Vega Baja, Villaba, Yauco, among others.

In total, municipalities were able to run more than 400 payroll cycles through Rock Solid’s cloud-based SIMA accounting system, after Hurricane María made its devastating landfall in Puerto Rico on Sept. 20.

Private sector clients such as COSEY, Empire Gas, Drugs Unlimited, and Peerless Oil and Chemicals, among others, have also been welcomed to the Rock Solid offices to complete some of their daily tasks that require internet connections.

Rock Solid has a major part of its solutions in the Rock Solid Cloud, which allows its customers to connect from any point 24/7 with internet access.