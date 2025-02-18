Type to search

In-Brief

ACODESE to host reinsurance forum on Feb. 20

NIMB Staff February 18, 2025
Iraelia Pernás, executive director of the Puerto Rico Association of Insurance Companies (Acodese, for its Spanish acronym)

Industry leaders will discuss property and contingency insurance market trends, challenges and solutions at the Puerto Rico Association of Insurance Companies event.

The Puerto Rico Association of Insurance Companies (Acodese, in Spanish) will host the Reinsurance Forum: Property and Contingency Insurance 2025 on Feb. 20 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We invite all members of the insurance industry in Puerto Rico to register and participate in this forum that will highlight the importance of the reinsurance vehicle so that our industry can continue contributing to the economic development of the island,” said Iraelia Pernás, executive director of Acodese.

“We will have representatives from the main reinsurers, who will present on the latest developments and challenges and, at the same time, offer their recommendations to face them,” she added.

Executives from leading reinsurance companies, including Guy Carpenter, Partner Re, Navigators Re, Helvetia, Swiss Re, BMS Re, and QBE, have confirmed their participation.

The topics to be discussed at the forum include an update on the reinsurance market, a panel discussion on local insurers, facultative reinsurance and trends in the contingency insurance sector in the U.S. and globally.

For more information and to register, contact Carmen López, at 787-793-4436 or via email at [email protected].

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico bankers, insurance associations launch ‘Make Sure You’re Insured’ campaign
NIMB Staff August 29, 2024
Puerto Rico’s corporate sector names top execs across multiple industries
Contributor May 2, 2022
Puerto Rico insurers ‘ready’ for hurricane season
Contributor June 3, 2020
Regulator: P.R. insurers have paid $2.5B+ in claims, advances
Contributor June 8, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

The difference between what was projected and the reality is $1.6 billion to date. In just eight years, the real figure has exceeded $2 billion, an increase of 446.47% over estimates. It’s worth asking ourselves if this meets congressional expectations.

 

— Wilmarí de Jesús-Álvarez, public policy analyst at Espacios Abiertos

 

Related Stories

Puerto Rico bankers, insurance associations launch ‘Make Sure You’re Insured’ campaign
Puerto Rico’s corporate sector names top execs across multiple industries
Puerto Rico insurers ‘ready’ for hurricane season
Regulator: P.R. insurers have paid $2.5B+ in claims, advances
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.