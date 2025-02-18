ACODESE to host reinsurance forum on Feb. 20

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iraelia Pernás, executive director of the Puerto Rico Association of Insurance Companies (Acodese, for its Spanish acronym)

Industry leaders will discuss property and contingency insurance market trends, challenges and solutions at the Puerto Rico Association of Insurance Companies event.

The Puerto Rico Association of Insurance Companies (Acodese, in Spanish) will host the Reinsurance Forum: Property and Contingency Insurance 2025 on Feb. 20 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We invite all members of the insurance industry in Puerto Rico to register and participate in this forum that will highlight the importance of the reinsurance vehicle so that our industry can continue contributing to the economic development of the island,” said Iraelia Pernás, executive director of Acodese.

“We will have representatives from the main reinsurers, who will present on the latest developments and challenges and, at the same time, offer their recommendations to face them,” she added.

Executives from leading reinsurance companies, including Guy Carpenter, Partner Re, Navigators Re, Helvetia, Swiss Re, BMS Re, and QBE, have confirmed their participation.

The topics to be discussed at the forum include an update on the reinsurance market, a panel discussion on local insurers, facultative reinsurance and trends in the contingency insurance sector in the U.S. and globally.

For more information and to register, contact Carmen López, at 787-793-4436 or via email at [email protected].