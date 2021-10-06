Adults over 60 represent 19% of Airbnb hosts in Puerto Rico

Seniors also travel through Airbnb. The most popular destinations for those over 60 are Puerto San Juan, Carolina and Cabo Rojo.

The recent celebration on Oct. 1 of International Day of Older Persons has prompted the Airbnb digital platform to share data about hosts and travelers over 60 years old.

According to the platform, in Puerto Rico, hosts over 60 years old represented 19% of the island’s universe as of September 2021. That includes the number of hosts over 60 who have had bookings in the last 364 days.

Rincón, Mayagüez, San Juan, Río Grande, Carolina, Vieques, Culebra, Luquillo, Fajardo and Cabo Rojo — in that order — are the top towns in which senior hosts made a higher income. This data is from September 2020 to August 2021, the platform stated.

“Airbnb offers the possibility that people — no matter their age — can obtain an extra income and participate in the tourism economy by sharing a space in their home. Thus, people can create their own employment opportunities. Airbnb wants more Seniors to share their homes on Airbnb so that they can earn extra income and become ambassadors for their communities,” said Carlos Olivos, Airbnb’s head of Communication for Spanish-speaking Latin America.

As for travelers over 60, they represent 5% of all Airbnb guests in Puerto Rico, a percentage that remained the same as in 2020, with San Juan, Carolina, and Cabo Rojo as the most searched destinations by that group from January through August 2021.

In contrast, for summer trips, the top trending destinations among Senior Guests are Loíza, Boquerón and Cabo Rojo, according to research from January through August 2021.