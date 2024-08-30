Advance Auto Parts opens store in San Juan

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts has recently opened its newest store in San Juan at the Norte Shopping Center. The 13,000-square-foot store marks Advance’s first location in San Juan and its first new store in Puerto Rico in nearly a decade, the retailer announced.

The store will stock approximately 23,000 parts and products for nearly all makes and models on the road in Puerto Rico. This includes well-known brands such as DieHard batteries, Carquest brakes, Mobil 1 lubricants, Meguiar’s wash and wax products, and FRAM filters.

The location also offers DieHard power and hand tools and features a tool rental program.

“We’ve had our eyes on expanding into San Juan for some time, and we are excited to finally bring the capital city a new Advance store,” said Wanda Rivera, Advance’s vice president of operations.

“We have an incredible team led by an [National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)]-certified general manager, and our store team is looking forward to serving the San Juan community and local repair shops with quality parts and friendly, expert advice,” she added.

In addition to automotive parts and products, Advance will offer customers in San Juan free in-store services, including battery testing and installation, wiper blade installation and check engine light scanning. Customers can also order parts online or via the Advance app for curbside or in-store pickup in 30 minutes or less.

The new store in San Juan is Advance’s 27th location in Puerto Rico. The store employs 12 team members who collectively have more than 55 years of automotive experience.

The store also functions as a UPS Access Point, providing parcel drop-off and delivery services.