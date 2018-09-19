Triple-S Advantage will increase fees for network specialists

September 19, 2018 172

Triple-S Advantage announced that effective Nov. 1, 2018, it will increase its rates for services by specialty physicians within the Triple-S Advantage provider network by applying the Medicare Fee Schedule 2018.

“In Puerto Rico we are the company that has most comprehensively and formally adopted the Medicare Fee Schedule 2018 as a basis for payment of services to its specialist network for Medicare Advantage products,” said José Novoa, cardiologist and chief medical officer at Triple-S.

“This is part of a broader strategy to contribute to the development and retention of the island’s physician population, which includes keeping our provider network open to allow the entrance of new doctors, and collaborative efforts with local medical schools to offer its students courses on regulatory and operational aspects of their industry,” he said.

The Medicare Fee Schedule lists the payment rates that apply to traditional Medicare, but not to Medicare Advantage plans. In the case of Medicare Advantage plans, payment rates are tied to the design of the products, to their star rating and to the premiums that companies receive based on that rating.

“At Triple-S we are focused on working closely with our doctors to offer quality services to our members,” said Novoa, adding that the new fees will be used for all specialists and subspecialists in the Triple-S Advantage network.