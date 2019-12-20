In-Brief

AeroNet chooses microwave provider to deliver broadband to Old San Juan

December 20, 20190139
Aeronet has partnered with a stateside firm to expand its reach into Old San Juan.

Business Internet service provider AeroNet announced it has partnered with Siae Microelettronica Inc. to deliver network infrastructure to provide broadband to the Old San Juan historic district.

Faced with the challenges of providing 10Gbps services in the zone, where there is limited fiber availability, AeroNet opted for a multi-band-link wireless solution offering fiber-like capacity, said Gino A. Villarini, CEO of AeroNet.

“By upgrading to Multi-band-link, we are able to offer 10Gbps services in the area with 1Gbps SLAs,” he said.

“This is perfect for 5G backhaul and service providers expanding their offerings with high availability,” said Augustino Lucenti, vice president of North American Sales for SIAE Microelettronica.

Author Details
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Contributor
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.

Can we count on you?

As recent events have shown us, independent and responsible journalism is more important than ever. That’s why your support is very necessary to ensure that we will be around for a while!

We want to stay true to our mission of delivering quality journalism…for that, we count on your support. Every contribution, big or small, is greatly appreciated!

Use the PayPal button below and contribute today!


Related tags :

Comment here