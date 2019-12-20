AeroNet chooses microwave provider to deliver broadband to Old San Juan

December 20, 2019 139

Business Internet service provider AeroNet announced it has partnered with Siae Microelettronica Inc. to deliver network infrastructure to provide broadband to the Old San Juan historic district.

Faced with the challenges of providing 10Gbps services in the zone, where there is limited fiber availability, AeroNet opted for a multi-band-link wireless solution offering fiber-like capacity, said Gino A. Villarini, CEO of AeroNet.

“By upgrading to Multi-band-link, we are able to offer 10Gbps services in the area with 1Gbps SLAs,” he said.

“This is perfect for 5G backhaul and service providers expanding their offerings with high availability,” said Augustino Lucenti, vice president of North American Sales for SIAE Microelettronica.

