AeroNet invests $1.4M for new broadband licenses

AeroNet Wireless, a provider of commercial grade fixed wireless access (FWA) and fiber broadband connectivity, announced today the winning of new licenses in the 2.5 GHz band in auction 108 by the Federal Communications Commission.

AeroNet invested $1.4 million to add the new licenses to its 2.5 GHz spectrum holdings, allowing AeroNet to expand into 5G, company officials said.

The licenses are part of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to deploy 5G technologies to serve the growing demand for its high-speed, high-quality FWA service.

The recent acquisition adds additional spectrum to several municipalities west of Puerto Rico. Other licenses were acquired in the US in Napa, Eagle, and Summit counties,

“At AeroNet, we had taken several steps to support and continue developing our comprehensive infrastructure that combines the benefits of fiber optics and wireless. These licenses acquisition move forward 5G development that assists in faster network recovery following disasters or unexpected events,” said AeroNet President Gino Villarini.

Over the past few years, AeroNet has invested in its spectrum, combining 220, 700, 2.5, and 3.65 GHz bands into a 250 million MHz/Pop portfolio.

“AeroNet will use this investment to build more resilient telecommunications networks, expand its network coverage, provide additional capacity for its existing customers, and deploy other advanced wireless networks,” he said.