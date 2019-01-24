AeroNet upgrades backbone network to 100g, lights up Miami node

January 24, 2019 78

High-speed business internet service provider AeroNet announced it has upgraded its fiber backbone network to 100 Gigabit per second (100G) technology.

The upgrade will enable the San Juan-based company to support the current and future bandwidth and connectivity needs of its customers, it stated.

“AeroNet takes another step into being in the forefront of technology by investing in Puerto Rico and in the latest fiber optic technology to serve our customers,” AeroNet President Gino Villarini said.

“Our Miami node will allow us the flexibility to provide new services including direct cloud connectivity. Innovation is on the top of our to-do list, and by completing these two milestones we can solidify and expand our network and product offerings,” he added.

AeroNet’s upgrade includes the installation of 100G-capable points of presence (PoPs) across the San Juan Metro area backbone and enables it to offer Ethernet services up to 100G port in point-to-point or multipoint configurations.

All the backbone upgrades include the installation of Juniper Networks MX series of 100G routers. The MX series provides the newest technology in NGN (Next Generation Networking) that would allow AeroNet to deliver innovative data services to its current and future markets, it said.

The new IP node in Miami’s Nap of the Americas also leverages technology from Juniper Networks MX routers and allows AeroNet to quickly expand its service offerings by been able to interconnect to most of the cloud services providers and telecom providers in North and South America. The Nap of the Americas is one of Equinix main datacenters in the USA.