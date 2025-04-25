Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Aerostar begins $13.2M solar project at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport

NIMB Staff April 25, 2025
The new solar system will be installed across the entire sixth level of the airport’s parking structure, said Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar Puerto Rico.
The new solar system will be installed across the entire sixth level of the airport’s parking structure, said Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar Puerto Rico.

The system to power Terminal A will be Puerto Rico’s largest airport solar installation.

The project, located at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (airport code SJU), is part of the airport operator’s Sustainability Plan and is expected to reduce power outages, generate operational savings and support long-term environmental resilience, officials said.

The new solar array will be installed on the entire sixth level of the airport’s parking structure. In addition to shading parked vehicles, the system will deliver solar energy directly to Terminal A.

According to Aerostar, the installation will cover a significant portion of the airport’s energy demand, including critical infrastructure such as air conditioning. The airport currently incurs more than $1 million in monthly electricity costs.

“This project marks a firm step toward a more sustainable, efficient and resilient operation,” said Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar Puerto Rico. “At Aerostar, we are committed to leading by example and demonstrating how investment in clean energy can result in real benefits for our passengers, employees and for Puerto Rico.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allocated $5 million, with Aerostar covering the remaining $8.2 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

“We know that operating Puerto Rico’s main gateway comes with great responsibility. That’s why at Aerostar we make no compromises when it comes to implementing solutions that support the collective well-being and the future of the island,” Hernández added. “Investing in sustainability is investing in progress, and we are fully aware of the long-term positive impact this project will have.”

The solar project is one of 18 energy initiatives outlined in Aerostar’s broader Sustainability Plan, which includes 67 measurable actions aimed at improving environmental performance and achieving energy independence.

“This project is not only a redundant energy source that strengthens the airport’s operations, but it also enables us to reduce our carbon footprint and move toward achieving Level 3 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program by 2027,” said Jaime Pabón, Aerostar’s director of sustainability.

The installation will also contribute to global decarbonization goals set by the Airports Council International (ACI). SJU was recently awarded Level 2 in the ACI’s environmental accreditation program, recognizing its progress in sustainability.

Hernández said the project represents a model for innovation and leadership in the airport industry.

“It is possible to combine operational efficiency, economic savings and environmental commitment,” he said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

SJU airport recognized as certified pharma handling hub by IATA
NIMB Staff February 19, 2025
Aerostar investing $1M in EV fleet, chargers at SJU airport
Maria Miranda January 8, 2025
Aerostar unveils remodeled bathrooms at LMM Terminal A
NIMB Staff December 18, 2024
JetBlue opens crew base in Puerto Rico, launches new route to St. Croix
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 13, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Retaining the existing population and attracting people to return is crucial to strengthening the economy and the manufacturing industry, which accounts for about 46% of the country’s income. This effort requires a multisectoral approach that encompasses both social and economic factors.

 

Ramón Vega-Alejandro, executive director, Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension (PRiMEX)

 

Related Stories

SJU airport recognized as certified pharma handling hub by IATA
Aerostar investing $1M in EV fleet, chargers at SJU airport
Aerostar unveils remodeled bathrooms at LMM Terminal A
JetBlue opens crew base in Puerto Rico, launches new route to St. Croix
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.