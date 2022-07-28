Aerostar has job openings for older adults at Luis Muñoz Marín airport

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Aerostar launched an initiative that seeks to promote employment opportunities among older adults at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, especially in ​​customer service.

Aerostar CEO Jorge Hernández said the company has vacancies for regular positions or those contracted through temporary employment agencies.

“We invite older adults, 55 years old or older, who want to stay active in the workplace to consider joining our work teams,” said Hernández.

“The only requirements that must be met is to be bilingual and have a desire to work,” said Hernández.

“We will consider retired workers and people with no prior experience, and the important thing is that they like to work with the public,” Hernández added.

The airport operator confirmed there are full-time and part-time jobs available, with salaries above the federal minimum wage. Airport employees have access to parking, free of charge, he said.

“We’re recruiting personnel of all kinds on an ongoing basis; however, we recognize the value and expertise that our seniors can bring to assist our travelers,” said Hernández.

“The airport is the first and last contact that the visitor has with our island, therefore, we would like to be able to count on this human capital in benefit of the experience of our visitors, so that they get the best impression of our people,” said Hernández.

Job applicants can email their resume or personal information to Aerostar.