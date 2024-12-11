Type to search

Aerostar investing $1.3M+ in new parking operation at Mall of San Juan

NIMB Staff December 11, 2024
Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar Puerto Rico, and Marnie Marquina, general manager of The Mall of San Juan, finalize the agreement.

The airport operator is adding some 500 parking spaces to its inventory at the shopping center across the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge.

Aerostar Puerto Rico has signed an agreement with The Mall of San Juan to provide a new parking service that will add 498 spaces to its current offerings at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), which it operates. This initiative responds to the growing demand for parking, which has exceeded all projections, airport officials said.

The parking area will be located within the multi-story complex at The Mall of San Juan, just minutes from the airport via the Teodoro Moscoso bridge. Aerostar is investing more than $1.3 million to secure the facilities and cover the logistics and operation of this new service.

Although a start date has not been announced, Aerostar President Jorge Hernández stated that the project is currently in the logistics design and supplier contracting phase. Once this stage is completed, details such as operating hours, rates and the service launch date will be shared.

The new service will include an integrated transportation system operated by Aerostar, offering round-trip shuttles between The Mall of San Juan and the airport. 

“The operation of an airport requires that users can have all the possible options to arrive on time to their flight or job,” said Hernández. “These range from being able to rent a car within the same facilities or in nearby establishments, opting for a taxi, another type of private transportation such as those offered through one of the existing digital platforms or even having access for relatives or friends to take or pick up passengers.”

“All these possibilities have to coexist in the same space, simultaneously, which represents a great challenge for the operation, which since the pandemic has grown exponentially, surpassing all projections, which took into account complex medium- and long-term studies,” Hernández added.

Over the past two years, Aerostar has added more than 900 long-term parking spaces to the airport, supplementing the nearly 3,600 spaces currently available.

“The collaboration between Aerostar Puerto Rico and The Mall of San Juan reinforces our importance as a tourist and shopping destination in Puerto Rico,” said Marnie Marquina, general manager of The Mall of San Juan.

“This alliance, which facilitates the connection between the airport and the mall, will enrich the traveler’s experience and, in turn, offer greater accessibility and convenience for airport employees,” she said.

Aerostar plans to further expand parking availability in phases to meet the needs of both passengers and employees, Hernández added.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
