Aerostar launches free wi-fi at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 3, 2022
Aerostar Puerto Rico, the company that operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) in San Juan, announced it has invested $200,000 to launch free wi-fi service across all passenger terminals at the facility.

“At Aerostar we work every day to improve the traveler experience. Access to mobile technology to connect computers, tablets, smartphones, and other devices to the internet is a resource that airport users have been asking us for,” said Aerostar Puerto Rico CEO Jorge Hernández.

“So, we developed a project that allowed us to set up facilities to help our passengers cover their basic communication needs during transportation, mainly those who travel on international flights,” Hernández said, noting that the deployment entailed installing a network of about 130 antennas.

Most airports in the United States offer free wi-fi service to at their passenger terminals, although most networks are unencrypted.

Still, passengers at the LMM will be able to use their cell phones using the wi-fi connection to make calls, send text messages and search for information on the network, among others. Likewise, they will have access to social networks, and will be able to post photos and comments, watch videos and make use of instant messaging, and download documents.

“The travelers who have most strongly expressed to us the importance of connecting to the network are those who don’t have active cell phone accounts in Puerto Rico, those who travel mainly from international destinations,” Hernández said.

“They have to activate roaming, which carries international service charges and tends to be more expensive. From now on they will be able to make calls without having to use the roaming service,” he said.

To access the LMM’s wireless internet service, users need to search for “SJUFreeWiFi” account and create their own profile. Once connected users have up to 60 minutes of use. Once that time has expired, they will have to register again.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
