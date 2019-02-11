AGC-PR swears-in Abrams as new president for ’19

February 11, 2019 240

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the Association of General Contractors of America (AGC-PR) recently swore in Alejandro J. Abrams as its president for 2019.

In his inaugural message the civil engineer emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships between the private construction sector and federal and Puerto Rico government agencies in charge of managing and administering federal funds for reconstruction.

“It is up to this generation of men and women who are gathered here today to take advantage of this unique opportunity we have to build a strong and progressing Puerto Rico,” Abrams said in his inaugural message to AGC-PR members.

The AGC-PR has predicted that the construction sector will continue to be quite busy for the next 10 years, as the federal government and insurers continue to disburse funds for Puerto Rico’s reconstruction.

The industry estimates that the total investment, in public and private works, could exceed $80 billion, which would represent an average investment of $8 billion per year. However, total investment and disbursements may fluctuate because both depend on negotiations and claims that are still ongoing with the federal government and insurers.

Abrams emphasized the importance of procuring and ensuring adequate allocation and disbursement of funds to carry out the work efficiently and uninterruptedly. He also stressed the importance of hiring local companies to maximize the short and long-term impact of federal funds.

“In Puerto Rico there is the capacity, the knowledge and the skill to carry out the reconstruction work. We urge the government and the agencies involved to promote the conditions to encourage fair competition between foreign and local firms,” Abrams said.