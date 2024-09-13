Type to search

In-Brief

Agriculture aids Puerto Rico’s beekeeping sector with hives

NIMB Staff September 13, 2024
Agriculture Secretary Ramón González during the delivery of 1,405 boxes of beehives to beekeepers.

The department stressed the importance of this investment for the industry, which has been booming in recent years.

With a focus on continuing to boost Puerto Rico’s beekeeping sector, Agriculture Secretary Ramón González-Beiró delivered 1,405 boxes of beehives to beekeepers to the island’s eight agricultural regions. 

“Once again, we’ve benefited beekeepers with the delivery of these hive boxes so that they can continue to grow the industry and turn it into a profitable honey production business,” said González.

The agency head emphasized the significance of the investment for the rapidly growing industry. 

“These past four years, we have delivered essential tools to beekeepers, encouraging the delivery of aid from the agency, recognizing that the basis of good agriculture begins with our beekeepers who care for, protect and study bees so that they can pollinate our crops,” he added.

González noted that since 2021, the agency has made a concentrated effort to grow beekeeping in Puerto Rico and transform it from a hobby into a thriving business. 

“Today, our beekeepers participate in all the agency’s programs with the same aid as any other sector of the agricultural industry, and we have donated 2,600 boxes of beehives,” he said.

During an event in Adjuntas, 82 beekeepers attended a workshop led by professor and beekeeper Daniel Pérez from the School of Agricultural Sciences at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez. The workshop focused on using the honeycomb trap to control the Varroa mite, a pest that affects bees.

“There’s a resurgence of beekeeping on the island thanks to these efforts that are being carried out. In the past, we didn’t have the range of incentives provided to other farmers, but now we do,” Pérez said.

Through these measures, the department not only seeks to increase honey and other bee product production but also to protect bees, which play a fundamental role in agriculture, González said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

USDA, local gov’t to award $3.5M+ to boost food supply chain projects
Contributor April 17, 2024
Dept. of Agriculture to set up mini farm at Distrito T-Mobile
Contributor January 4, 2024
USDA awards $486K for 5 specialty crop projects in Puerto Rico
Contributor August 24, 2023
DACO, Agriculture to study price hikes on basic food basket products
Contributor June 29, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“This information confirms what is said and seen on the island: a decrease in the youth population, which has been reduced by more than a quarter of a million inhabitants over the past 20 years.
— Hernán Vera, director of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico’s Observatory on Society, Governance and Public Policies

Related Stories

USDA, local gov’t to award $3.5M+ to boost food supply chain projects
Dept. of Agriculture to set up mini farm at Distrito T-Mobile
USDA awards $486K for 5 specialty crop projects in Puerto Rico
DACO, Agriculture to study price hikes on basic food basket products
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.