Agriculture aids Puerto Rico’s beekeeping sector with hives

Agriculture Secretary Ramón González during the delivery of 1,405 boxes of beehives to beekeepers.

The department stressed the importance of this investment for the industry, which has been booming in recent years.

With a focus on continuing to boost Puerto Rico’s beekeeping sector, Agriculture Secretary Ramón González-Beiró delivered 1,405 boxes of beehives to beekeepers to the island’s eight agricultural regions.

“Once again, we’ve benefited beekeepers with the delivery of these hive boxes so that they can continue to grow the industry and turn it into a profitable honey production business,” said González.

The agency head emphasized the significance of the investment for the rapidly growing industry.

“These past four years, we have delivered essential tools to beekeepers, encouraging the delivery of aid from the agency, recognizing that the basis of good agriculture begins with our beekeepers who care for, protect and study bees so that they can pollinate our crops,” he added.

González noted that since 2021, the agency has made a concentrated effort to grow beekeeping in Puerto Rico and transform it from a hobby into a thriving business.

“Today, our beekeepers participate in all the agency’s programs with the same aid as any other sector of the agricultural industry, and we have donated 2,600 boxes of beehives,” he said.

During an event in Adjuntas, 82 beekeepers attended a workshop led by professor and beekeeper Daniel Pérez from the School of Agricultural Sciences at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez. The workshop focused on using the honeycomb trap to control the Varroa mite, a pest that affects bees.

“There’s a resurgence of beekeeping on the island thanks to these efforts that are being carried out. In the past, we didn’t have the range of incentives provided to other farmers, but now we do,” Pérez said.

Through these measures, the department not only seeks to increase honey and other bee product production but also to protect bees, which play a fundamental role in agriculture, González said.