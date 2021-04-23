Type to search

Agriculture Featured

Agriculture Dept. creates culinary competition to promote local products

Contributor April 23, 2021
Share
The events will take place in the different farmer’s markets across the island and will be aired online to prevent crowding.

Looking to promote farming and the consumption of locally sourced food, the Agriculture Department announced the start of the “Chef Del País” competition between culinary arts students that seeks chefs-in-training to prepare innovative recipes with local products.

The cook-off was created in partnership with the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico, Ana G. Méndez, ICPR Jr. College, and National University, Agriculture Secretary Ramón González said.

The judges for the competition to be aired online will be Chefs Ventura Vivoni and Miguel Campis, accompanied by a third surprise guest jury at each event.

“We’re joining forces with the different culinary arts schools so that in healthy competition we can educate about the quality products that are produced in our land,” González said.

“This is the beginning of many other projects at the Department to produce and distribute products harvested in Puerto Rico,” said González.

The events will take place in the different farmer’s markets across the island. The competitions will be aired on the Agriculture Department’s Facebook page, as well as the Agricultural Development Innovation Fund’s page, starting at 9 a.m.

Today’s competition will feature National University students, who will cook at the Placita de Plaza del Caribe in Ponce. On April 29, students from the Inter will compete in the Placita in Plaza Las Américas and on April 30, students from Ana G. Méndez will compete at the Placita in Naranjito.

The semifinal will take place May 6-7 and the final competition will be on May 14.

Each university will be represented by two students, who will compete against each other. The student chefs may be assisted by one person each. As part of the competition, they will have to prepare an appetizer and a main dish. However, the participant who manages to make a dessert within the time period granted will receive a bonus in the final score. The dessert preparation will be optional, and they will not be penalized for not making it, competition officials said.

The competition’s winner will receive a Vitamix blender worth $1,000, while the second place will get a set of professional knives. The college represented by the winning student will get a $1,000 gift certificate to purchase products marketed under the “Del País” brand.

Meanwhile, the school represented by the student with the second highest marks will receive a $500 gift certificate valid for the same purchases.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

CDCoop, Agriculture partner to promote creation of agro-co-ops
Contributor April 12, 2021
FEMA approves $1.8M for repairs to Puerto Rican fishing villages
Contributor January 18, 2021
Agriculture Dept. extends deadline for fish farmers to apply for economic aid
Contributor January 13, 2021
Digital tool launched to keep track of Puerto Rico’s farming cycles
Contributor March 31, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

CDCoop, Agriculture partner to promote creation of agro-co-ops
FEMA approves $1.8M for repairs to Puerto Rican fishing villages
Agriculture Dept. extends deadline for fish farmers to apply for economic aid
Digital tool launched to keep track of Puerto Rico’s farming cycles
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.