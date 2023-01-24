Aguadilla Business Center to host Open House Jan. 25

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Miguel Joey Avilés.

The Aguadilla Business Center will host an Open House event on Jan. 25, to showcase their services, help professionals network and present discussions related to the importance of creating a business.

The event will also feature a special presentation by speaker and coach, Miguel Joey Avilés, who will offer participants a speed networking session to learn how to optimize corporate culture.

“This Open House fulfills our mission of strengthening the business community and providing opportunities for growth and professional development to entrepreneurs and businesspeople in the area,” said Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico, a non-governmental organization, custodian of the Aguadilla Business Center.

“The meeting helps enable business connections, and it is also an opportunity to learn about different perspectives and develop lasting personal relationships,” said Sina.

Aviles is the former Head of Diversity and Inclusion for an 88,000-person organization and has held professional roles in the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the Department of Homeland Security.

The Aguadilla Business Center is an entrepreneurship hub that seeks to establish a business ecosystem in the area.

As an entity dedicated to economic development, the center promotes its mission through business initiatives with efforts that result in the education and development of future entrepreneurs.

Among the services offered by the Aguadilla Business Center are personal counseling and business training, start-up assistance, creation of business plans, human resources, customer relations, tax planning, marketing, government contracting, franchising, and more.

Since 2015, Friends of Puerto Rico has supported Puerto Rico’s economic development through business initiatives, education, and the creation of opportunities for all, with a focus on women and girls.

They have mobilized a passionate community of more than 30,000 entrepreneurs, donors, and partner organizations from around the world focused on driving economic success and innovation to cultivate the next generation of leaders.