AIAPR launches ‘Women in Architecture’ committee

From left: Monique Lugo and Emma Colón speak during the event.

The group aims to support, connect and advocate for women in Puerto Rico’s architectural profession.

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIAPR, in Spanish) recently celebrated the launch of its new Women in Architecture Committee, created to support and promote the contributions of women in a traditionally challenging profession.

More than 60 women architects, including licensed professionals and architects-in-training, attended the event at the Kohler by Infiva showroom in Bayamón. The committee aims to build a strong network, support professional growth and advocate for equity in the architectural field.

“The launch of the Women in Architecture Committee marks a fundamental milestone in our commitment to equity, inclusion and recognition of the fundamental contributions of women in architecture, both within and outside of Puerto Rico,” said architect Eliseo Berríos, president of AIAPR, calling the initiative a “milestone in promoting diversity and inclusion.”

The committee — composed of architects Monique Lugo, Maricarmen Conaway, Mariela Bravo, Emma Colón and Marialy Pérez, as well as architects-in-training Neishaly Rivera, Zairingely García, Klara de León and Sofía Caplloch — outlined goals including mentorship, community-building, research and advocacy.

The event featured a presentation by Cristi Muñiz, founder of consulting firm Blank Slate, who emphasized collaboration and teamwork, encouraging participants to simplify processes, apply best practices and build strong professional relationships.

This initiative follows AIAPR’s 2022 exhibition highlighting the contributions of Puerto Rican women in architecture.

The committee’s first official event, “Moving Forward Together: Women Inspiring Generations,” is scheduled for March 27 in Santurce.