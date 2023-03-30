AIG, Enactus unveil ‘Learn for Change’ training program with 12+ universities

From left: Rody Rivera Rojas and Agnes B. Suárez during the "Learn for Change" launch.

AIG Insurance Company-Puerto Rico and Enactus Puerto Rico celebrated the launch of “Learn for Change,” an initiative that seeks to train university students to develop innovative solutions to create more resilient communities.

This global initiative, which will be held simultaneously in Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom and Canada, also seeks to encourage college students to maximize their talent and creativity to influence the development of sustainable communities globally.

Enactus Puerto Rico is joining “Learn for Change” for the first time, as an ally and liaison to work in more than 10 college campuses and accompany students to develop projects in different towns on the island, officials said.

For three months, the young leaders will impact and educate diverse communities to empower their citizens and build the necessary foundations to achieve their economic, social or environmental sustainability. They will also provide them with the tools needed to proactively face the challenges of the changing world.

“At AIG Puerto Rico, we are involved in multiple initiatives that promote the business development and leadership of young people as future leaders of our island, while we contribute our human capital resources and knowledge to support communities and organizations of the third sector,” said Agnes B. Suárez, CEO of AIG Puerto Rico.

“Our alliance with Enactus, worldwide and in Puerto Rico, maximizes our effective reach and impact to fulfill this purpose. We’re very excited about ‘Learn for Change’ and we’re confident that it will be a sustainable initiative that will impact more communities and more countries each year,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rody Rivera-Rojas, director of Enactus Puerto Rico, said that the projects presented aim to help people and communities at risk by promoting social connection, collaboration, and access to basic needs such as food, energy, health care, sustainable agriculture, and business opportunities.

“This program is aligned with the mission of Enactus in the communities, with the added value that the projects will receive direct mentoring from the executives and leaders of AIG Puerto Rico, to together promote a positive change in thought and action in local communities,” Rivera said.

The three initiatives with the greatest impact will be selected in June and will then go on to a global round to choose the “Learn for Change” winner.

“The program is a unique opportunity for our Enactus youth to expand their reach in communities locally and internationally and in turn build resilient ecosystems,” he said.