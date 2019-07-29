AIG joins ‘Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo’ to rehab school

July 29, 2019 79

As part of its commitment to the community, AIG Puerto Rico joined the Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo Inc., to rehabilitate several spaces at the José Santos Quiñones Middle School in Canóvanas, where they offer school dropout and delinquency prevention services.

As part of the initiative, AIG, now celebrating 100 years as a provider of property and contingent insurance, donated $5,000 to the organization to restore the school’s library, including a roof treatment.

Also, AIG volunteer employees participated in the cleanup and painting of the library, as well as the study room. The donation also included cash to cover expenses of Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo Inc. and to buy equipment for its headquarters.

“AIG is committed to our community and especially with nonprofit organizations such as Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, whose mission is to develop prevention programs for youth at social risk,” said Agnes B. Suárez, president of AIG Puerto Rico.

Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo Inc. is a nonprofit organization that since 1996 has developed an effective prevention model for youth between the ages of 13 and 17 years of age, at risk of interrupting their studies and becoming involved in criminal activities. It is a pioneer in one-to-one mentoring to help youth to assume control of their lives and develop personal and social skills.