Air Canada, WestJet launch seasonal air routes from Canada to San Juan

October 31, 2019 358

Two of Canada’s main airlines — Air Canada and WestJet — have launched seasonal service between that country and Puerto Rico, this media outlet confirmed.

Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada, began seasonal operations to Puerto Rico Sunday, Oct. 27, with two weekly flights (Saturdays/Sundays) from Toronto. Starting Feb. 17, 2019, the carrier will increase the frequency to ad from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport to four times a week on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The airline will also fly two times a week (Saturday and Sunday) from Montreal starting Dec. 14. service from Montreal will end on April 19, while flights from Toronto will end on April 26, airline officials confirmed.

Air Canada began connecting the Puerto Rico market with is two most popular destinations in 2016, as this media outlet reported. It has been offering seasonal service since.

Meanwhile, WestJet Airlines, Canada’s low-cost alternative, began seasonal service from Toronto to San Juan on Oct. 21, and shifted from once-weekly to twice-weekly earlier this week, on Oct. 28.

The service will run twice weekly until April 25, 2020 from Toronto, Morgan Bell, WestJet’s advisor in media and public relations confirmed.

WestJet has been serving the Puerto Rico market since 2013.