Type to search

In-Brief

Airbnb again cracking down New Year’s Eve parties in Puerto Rico

Contributor December 9, 2022
In Puerto Rico last year, more than 800 people were blocked or redirected when trying to book through Airbnb on New Year's Eve. (Credit: Evgeniy Salov | Dreamstime.com)

Online short-term property rental platform Airbnb announced it will ban New Year’s Eve parties in Puerto Rico and across the globe, for the third consecutive year.

In Puerto Rico last year, more than 800 people were blocked or redirected when trying to book through Airbnb on New Year’s Eve, the company confirmed.

The crackdown will see ban on some guests making one-night NYE bookings in 11 countries — the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, the UK, and — new for 2022 — Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands.

The measures taken last year contributed to a 56% drop in New Year’s Eve party incident rates, as 340,000 people were blocked from having unauthorized events.

This year, the restrictions will see a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history — or no previous bookings at all — on the platform. Airbnb is also introducing tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, with an emphasis on attempts to book locally.

“Stays take place across the world each night on Airbnb, with most guests and hosts being respectful of neighbors and delivering benefits to their local community,” said Naba Banerjee, director of Trust Product and Operations at Airbnb said.

“These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance,” Banerjee said.

Since introducing its global party ban in August 2020, there has been a 77% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports in Puerto Rico, Airbnb stated.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Municipality of San Juan proposes ordinance to track short-term rentals
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 17, 2022
Puerto Rican teachers hosting properties on Airbnb made $4M in ’21
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 12, 2022
Airbnb lists 5 destinations in Puerto Rico to stay during weekend road trip
Contributor August 30, 2022
Airbnb guests pumped $1.7B into Puerto Rico’s economy in ’21
Contributor July 21, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Municipality of San Juan proposes ordinance to track short-term rentals
Puerto Rican teachers hosting properties on Airbnb made $4M in ’21
Airbnb lists 5 destinations in Puerto Rico to stay during weekend road trip
Airbnb guests pumped $1.7B into Puerto Rico’s economy in ’21
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.