Airbnb extends ‘Open Homes’ program through Feb. 9 after earthquakes

February 4, 20200163
In response to increased need, the Open Homes program is extending free temporary housing to those impacted by the earthquakes and relief workers deployed to respond.

Airbnb announced it has extended its Open Homes program activation through Feb. 9 to help people affected by the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico and relief workers deployed to help.

The Open Homes Program connects hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing with people in need of temporary accommodation and disaster relief workers in the activation area. 

Airbnb Hosts in Puerto Rico can opt to list their homes for $0 and offer accommodations free of charge to those in need.

The goal of the Open Homes Program is to ensure those able to open their homes, as well as anyone who is affected and in need of temporary accommodation, knows this option is available to them, Airbnb officials stated.

“Airbnb hosts in Puerto Rico have a history of sharing their generosity in times of need. In 2017 they offered free accommodations via the Open Homes program to help those impacted by Hurricanes Irma and María, and again in 2019 in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian,” said Kristen Berlacher, Airbnb’s head of causes for Open Homes.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of their continued generosity and willingness to open their homes to make a meaningful impact in their neighbor’s lives,” she said.

Airbnb’s Open Homes program was activated in Puerto Rico in 2017 to help those impacted by Hurricanes Irma and María, and again in 2019 in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. 

