Airbnb introduces safety guide for natural disasters in Puerto Rico

Along with the keys to their stay, guests now get a safety guide with tips to prepare for natural events.

It was designed with Ecoexploratorio to educate and improve safety and preparedness.

Airbnb has introduced “Safety Recommendations for Natural Phenomena,” a guide developed to assist hosts and their guests in Puerto Rico in staying safe during natural disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes and water currents.

The initiative, in collaboration with Ecoexploratorio, last year’s recipient of the Community Fund, aims to enhance safety awareness among Airbnb hosts and guests on the island.

This year, the Fund has awarded more than $2 million in grants in Latin America, including Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands.

“We are pleased to add safety tools in Puerto Rico, information that Hosts can share with their guests and keep them aware of common natural phenomena on the island,” Muñoz said. “What better than from the hand of local experts, such as the folks at Ecoexploratorio. Airbnb seeks to comply with the safety standards included in the proposed legislation to regulate short-term rentals at the state level, House Bill 1557.”

The guide is available in both Spanish and English and includes important local emergency contacts.

The guide covers a range of topics including hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, rip currents and extreme heat.

“As part of our mission, the EcoExploratorio: Museo de Ciencias de Puerto Rico promotes community resilience in order for citizens to be informed and educated so they can make proactive decisions and actions, and prepare for the possible effects or impact of natural hazards,” said Jenny M. Guevara, executive director of EcoExploratorio, Inc. “We are proud and honored to be part of this educational effort for the benefit of the entire Puerto Rican family.”

This year, Airbnb’s Community Fund has awarded more than $2 million in grants across Latin America, including Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands, reflecting the company’s commitment to community safety and resilience.

The guide is part of a broader effort by Airbnb to provide safety information and tools to its users, which include in-app resources, 24/7 customer support, contacts with local emergency services, and a neighbor assistance channel available in more than 30 countries, the company said.

In addition to the guide, Airbnb shares safety information through its safety tips section, addressing potential safety situations and questions about how to choose accommodations.

“The Airbnb host community comprises 92% of the people residing in Puerto Rico and has been a decisive factor in the recovery of the island’s tourism sector after the hurricanes and now the global pandemic,” according to “Airbnb internal data through September 2023,” the company added in its news release.