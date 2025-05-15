Airbnb launches new app with services, experiences beyond the stay

Airbnb launches “Services on Airbnb” and “Experiences on Airbnb” through a completely redesigned app.

Puerto Rico users can now book spa treatments, tours and services as well.

Airbnb has launched a redesigned version of its app, expanding its platform beyond accommodations to include bookable services and what Airbnb describes as curated experiences for travelers and local users in Puerto Rico and globally

The update introduces two main features — Services on Airbnb and Experiences on Airbnb — which allow users to book offerings ranging from in-home spa treatments and personal training to guided tours and activities.

“Seventeen years ago, we changed the way people travel. Now, more than 2 billion guests later, Airbnb is synonymous with a place to stay,” said Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb. “With the launch of Services and Experiences, we’re reinventing travel again. Airbnb is now much more than just a place to stay.”

The Services feature launches with 10 categories, including private chefs, massage therapy, personal training, hair and makeup styling and spa treatments.

The offerings are currently available in 260 cities, with plans to expand. According to Airbnb, service providers are verified professionals, many with certifications or industry recognition. Prices start below $50.

Users in Puerto Rico can book services whether traveling or at home.

“People choose hotels for the services, and Airbnb for the space,” Chesky said. “Now we offer the best of both worlds — beautiful stays with services that make them even more special.”

The Experiences feature has also expanded, now available in 650 cities. Options include cultural tours, outdoor activities and events hosted by public figures, such as beach volleyball with Olympian Carol Solberg or a barbecue session with Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The app now includes a redesigned explore tab, a trips tab and itinerary planning tools with personalized recommendations and real-time updates.