Airbnb lists 5 destinations in Puerto Rico to stay during weekend road trip

Short-term rental travel platform Airbnb published a list of five destinations included in its list of options to stay outside the San Juan metropolitan area to be in contact with nature during a weekend road trip.

“The arrival of categories on Airbnb opens up the possibility of choosing tailor-made listings, for example, wonderful destinations for nature lovers in Puerto Rico,” the platform stated. “Puerto Rico has more than 20 state level forests, which represents multiple opportunities to explore.”

The list of destinations listed are for people “who enjoy going to the river, hiking, breathtaking views, among other activities.”

Colonial house with ocean view

This 1950’s Spanish style colonial house located on a five-acre property has a beautiful large balcony with a breathtaking ocean view. The place has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large kitchen. In the cottage, which is in Gurabo, guests will have access to a jacuzzi with hydrotherapy massage with a view of the mountains, the city, and the ocean.

Tiny house with panoramic view

This “glamping” type concept in Villalba consists of a cabin designed to let the mountain breeze in and it has windows that allow guests to have a panoramic view and the feeling of being part of nature.

“It’s white interior decoration takes you to a state of peace and harmony with the environment. The place also has an infinity pool overlooking the lakes and mountains of the central mountain range,” as the platform described the property.

Farm with two-story house

This farm in Canóvanas has a cozy rustic house on two levels, pool, parking and Wifi. On the first level there are open spaces under the roof, kitchen equipped with electric refrigerator, gas stove, sink and barbecue; in addition, the first level has a full bathroom, four swings, two hammocks and a pool. On the second level is the main house with its living room, TV, ceiling fan, books, and board games.

Connection with nature at the top of the mountains

This two-story house has two air-conditioned bedrooms, two bathrooms, full kitchen, and a living room in addition to the dining room on the second floor. On the second floor there is a private pool, a brick barbecue, and a small wine cellar with a bathroom. It is five minutes from the zipline in Jayuya, 3,000 feet above sea level. It is also close to a bowling alley, El Cemí Archaeological Museum, and coffee plantations.

Riverside cottage

Riverside Cottage is a house located right on the riverbank in Luquillo. It is convenient for visiting the town and some of Puerto Rico’s most beautiful beaches, as well as visiting the El Yunque National Forest.