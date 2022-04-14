Type to search

In-Brief

Airport Shoppes recruiting 100+ people for concessions at LMM

Contributor April 14, 2022
Margaritaville is one of several restaurants looking for employees at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Airport Shoppes, the company that operates the restaurants and food concessions at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, announced that it has more than 100 vacancies for immediate recruitment.

Glenda Solá, the company’s director of human resources said hourly pay starts at $10 and they offer incentives and a benefits package that includes a medical plan, life insurance, incentives for attendance, uniforms, 15 vacation days per year, sick leave, food plan and parking at the airport, among others.

“We are immediately recruiting cashiers, food preparers, cleaning staff, kitchen employees and customer service staff,” she said

For immediate employment call or text 787-944-4134.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.