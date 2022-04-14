Airport Shoppes recruiting 100+ people for concessions at LMM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Margaritaville is one of several restaurants looking for employees at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Airport Shoppes, the company that operates the restaurants and food concessions at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, announced that it has more than 100 vacancies for immediate recruitment.

Glenda Solá, the company’s director of human resources said hourly pay starts at $10 and they offer incentives and a benefits package that includes a medical plan, life insurance, incentives for attendance, uniforms, 15 vacation days per year, sick leave, food plan and parking at the airport, among others.

“We are immediately recruiting cashiers, food preparers, cleaning staff, kitchen employees and customer service staff,” she said

For immediate employment call or text 787-944-4134.