Albizu University president joins Network of Excellence in Education

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Albizu University President Nelson Soto.

The national Network of Excellence in Education, which unites efforts to advance the success of Latino students in higher education, announced that Nelson Soto, president of Albizu University, has been chosen to join the Presidents for Latino Student Success.

The organization comprises university presidents and vice chancellors of trend-setting colleges and universities. The educational leaders have joined forces to ensure the success of Latino students in higher education.

“It is an honor for me to be a part of such a prestigious and influential organization in the careers of young Latinos throughout the United States,” Soto said.

Presidents for Latino Student Success is composed of presidents and chancellors of colleges and universities who are committed to making their institutions learning environments where Latino students thrive.

More than 150 leaders from 175 institutions enroll one in four Latino students at the higher education level in the network, which is affiliated with thousands of colleges and universities across the U.S.

Furthermore, these institutions represent one in three Latino graduates. Thirty institutions, including Albizu University, have been certified with the Seal of Excellence, which represents 13% of all enrolled Latinos and 14% of all Latino graduates in the U.S., officials said.

“Albizu University is dedicated to helping our students achieve their educational goals and find a path to the future. There is a commitment to help pave,” Soto added.

The professionals of excellence, the leadership network and their campus teams actively collaborate to implement evidence-based practices and strategic analysis of students’ data to support and promote the talents, abilities and contributions of Latino students and institutions.

Soto will collaborate with the Network of Excellence in Education and share experience and resources, promote associations and broaden the scope of the network in Puerto Rico.