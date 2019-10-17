Allegiant Airlines confirms 5-yr. maintenance partnership with Lufthansa

October 17, 2019 238

Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico (LTPR), based in Aguadilla, will provide maintenance services to Allegiant Airlines, which confirmed the five-year agreement during a visit to the facility.

During the event, participated by Lufthansa Group and Puerto Rico government executives, it was announced that Allegiant will have its A320 aircraft fleet serviced by LTPR technicians.

“LTPR is a shining example of the partnership the Lufthansa Group has forged with the local community in Aguadilla and both the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and federal governments,” Lufthansa Group Chairman & CEO Carsten Spohr told government officials and employees at the start of his visit.

Since its founding five years ago, LTPR’s Aguadilla facility has grown into “a thriving center of excellence” providing base maintenance and overhaul services on A320 & A320NEO aircraft, Spohr said.

“LTPR represents Lufthansa Group’s ongoing commitment to invest in workforce development; provides innovative technology and maintenance services based on decades of Lufthansa Technik’s know-how and experience,” he said.

There are currently more than 400 employees at the facility working on five bays with eight U.S. mainland and South American customers.

The Lufthansa Group employs some 15,000 people throughout 46 offices and facilities, including Puerto Rico.

Lufthansa Group has forged cooperation agreements with the U.S. Department of Commerce and its Select USA Program, Spohr said.

During the visit, he thanked the German government for its leadership role in workforce development through “exporting” German-style apprenticeship program, such as the one Lufthansa launched in 2017 with the University of Puerto Rico.

This is the first federally approved Apprenticeship Program together with the Aeronautical & Aerospace Institute of Puerto Rico, a division of the UPR’s Aguadilla campus, he added.

“We’re grateful to Lufthansa for selecting our island for its operations and for its confidence to do business in Puerto Rico,” Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez said. “It’s an important investment and contribution for our island.”

Meawhile, Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy confirmed “Puerto Rico’s aerospace industry is constantly growing.”

“This sector directly employs about 5,000 highly specialized and committed workers. We will continue to support this sector through multiple resources and initiatives such as the Incentive Code, available to make Puerto Rico one of the main places to offer services to the aerospace sector, since its geographical location is ideal for serving aircrafts that come from both North America as South America,” he said, adding the industry exported more than $500 million in 2018.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.