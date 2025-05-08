Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón launches fall internship program

Students will work alongside AD&V professionals on sustainability focused projects, building problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

The Puerto Rico-based architecture firm’s AD&VIP program offers hands-on training in sustainable design.

San Juan-based architecture and design firm Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón has opened applications for its fall internship program, the AD&VIP, targeting undergraduate and graduate students in architecture or interior design.

AD&V specializes in resilient and sustainable design for residential, institutional and hospitality projects. Its internship runs from August through November at the firm’s offices in San Juan. It is open to third- or fourth-year undergraduates and master’s students.

“Our program goes far beyond an academic experience; it is a total immersion into the world of sustainable design and architecture,” said Carla Joan González-Vizcarrondo, director of AD&VIP. “From cultural activities and site visits to full-scale model creation and 3D printing, students will become part of an integrated team that deeply values design’s importance.”

Launched in 2013, the internship has hosted 66 students who have gained practical experience in sustainable design. Participants work on real-world projects alongside AD&V professionals, developing technical and strategic skills through mentorship and collaboration.

The program emphasizes critical thinking, problem-solving and professional growth within a team-oriented setting.

“We aim to equip students with the tools to find solutions in sustainable architecture through practical and immersive experiences,” González-Vizcarrondo said.

The firm noted that the internship offers fair compensation to recognize student contributions.

The deadline to apply is June 14 at 11:59 p.m. Candidates may apply through the firm’s website or email for additional information.