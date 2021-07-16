Amazon launches Natural Disaster Resilience Project for Central America, Caribbean

Abby Daniell, AWS public sector program manager for Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Amazon Web Services Inc., a business of Amazon.com Inc., announced Project Resilience for Central America and the Caribbean. As part of the AWS Disaster Response Program, Project Resilience supports organizations that may be affected by natural disasters and whose business continuity is critical to community resilience.

In preparation for the hurricane season, AWS will offer up to $5,000 in AWS promotional credits to support projects related to business continuity in the cloud.

Governments, healthcare institutions, nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions will be able to prepare in advance with a specific disaster recovery plan for the upcoming 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June to November.

In the Caribbean and Central America, tropical storms are becoming more powerful due to climate change.

“The goal of the project is to enable customers to maintain business continuity even in the face of disasters and increase the resilience of organizations,” said Abby Daniell, AWS public sector program manager for Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

“The credits will be valid for one year and can be used to develop a comprehensive disaster recovery plan,” she said.

Project Resilience is open to new AWS customers in the Caribbean and Central America. Credits may be awarded directly to customers or to AWS Partner Network (APN), who provide professional support to new customers, the company explained.

Although there is no way to prevent a natural disaster, it does make a difference in the previous capacity to address and deal with these situations.

As a result, the cloud becomes the best ally to help ensure the availability of customer information even in the event of power outages, internet downtime, floods, and other natural disasters.

“For AWS, it will always be a priority to make services available to connect regions that lose connection with the world due to a natural disaster, reconnect these areas, and collaborate with those affected,” said Daniell.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.