Amended law gives Puerto Rico Gaming Commission agents more authority

A Puerto Rico Gaming Commission agent during an inspection.

They will now have the same powers as the rest of the island’s law enforcement officers.

A recent amendment to Puerto Rico’s Gaming Commission law has redefined the roles of its law enforcement officers, elevating them to the status of agents who inspect gambling activities with powers equivalent to police officers, agency officials said.

Juan Santaella-Marchán, executive director of the Gaming Commission, explained that the new law amends Articles 1.3 and 2.2 of Act 81-2019, the Puerto Rico Government Gaming Commission Act, to grant these “gaming agents” new powers, including the ability to make arrests and manage situations previously handled only by the police.

Other entities with similar responsibilities include rangers from the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, in Spanish) and Treasury Department inspectors.

With the implementation of the new statute that expands the powers of gaming agents, equating them to those of police officers, the commission has “gained greater authority and strengthened its security division to oversee the gaming industry on the island,” Santaella-Marchán said.

“The adoption of this new statute allows us to strengthen the resources assigned to an important and growing economic sector, such as sports betting, casinos, roadside gambling machines and the horse racing industry, among other components, to make Puerto Rico an ideal place to carry out these activities,” the commissioner said.

“The creation by law of a specialized body with law enforcement powers promotes an environment of greater confidence for players, businesses and the industry. At the same time, it promotes fair oversight of legal collections that benefit the public budget and the social contributions made by the gaming industry, such as its contribution to the University of Puerto Rico and the retirement of the police,” he said.

As part of the effort to professionalize and train this new force, gaming agents will receive training at the Puerto Rico Police Academy in Gurabo.

The commission’s powers now include inspecting and examining sites of regulated gambling activities, seizing equipment for inspection and auditing documents.

“In the course of their supervisory duties, gaming agents might encounter legal violations and expose themselves to danger. As law enforcement officers, they will now be able to make arrests and will have the tools and training necessary to carry out their work safely, quickly and effectively,” Santaella-Marchán said.

These gaming officers will be part of the Commission’s Office of Investigation and Regulation and will be trained at the Police Academy to handle high-risk situations, ensuring the safety of both the officers and the participants in regulated activities, he explained.

“The implementation of this law represents a significant advance in the protection of public and private interests within the gaming industry in Puerto Rico. In addition, the collaboration between the Gaming Commission and other law enforcement agencies guarantees a uniform application of laws and regulations,” the commissioner added.

He added that this reinforces the government’s commitment to developing and responsibly regulating the gaming industry as a key economic driver for the island.