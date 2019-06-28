América Móvil, Google Cloud partner to offer business solutions in 16 countries

June 28, 2019 269

América Móvil and Google Cloud announced a business alliance that will allow Telmex, Telcel and Claro customers in 16 countries in Latin America and the United States to access G Suite.

The platform offers a set of smart applications such as: Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and Hangouts, among others, is designed for real-time collaboration and taking advantage of device intelligence.

América Móvil will offer the G Suite service in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and the U.S. mainland.

Through its subsidiaries, Telcel, Telmex and Claro, América Móvil will offer the G Suite service with a monthly charge in local currency and with flexible plans according to the needs of each company or business, the companies said.

Likewise, they will provide its users with personalized attention and technical support in their own language, 24 hours a day, they said in a release.

In addition, storage and search solutions will be provided through Google Drive and Google Cloud Search, Google Forms, Google App Maker, and Google Keep.

“The partnership with Google Cloud is part of the continuous innovation that América Móvil offers to all its clients to achieve their goals,” said Oscar Von Hauske, director of fixed operations at América Móvil.

“In the case of companies and businesses, G Suite provides applications that will help them be more productive, reduce costs and be more competitive,” he said.