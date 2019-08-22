American Airlines to increase frequency in San Juan/Dallas route

August 22, 2019 227

American Airlines has announced the expansion of its route between San Juan and Dallas, Texas as of Dec. 18, 2019, adding a second daily frequency. The increase in capacity has an economic impact of $34 million on the island’s economy, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. said.

The new flight will operate at night on an Airbus 321 aircraft with 187 seats, so the capacity of seats available from Dallas will be doubled. American Airlines has a daily frequency on the same route, which operates on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 160 passengers.

“From the Tourism Company we have worked aggressively with the American Airlines team to increase the service of the airline in Puerto Rico,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos.

“As a result of these negotiations, which have been carried out by our partners in Aerostar, the destination has 68,255 more seats per year, which generate an impact of approximately $34 million to the island’s economy,” she said.

The new air service is part of the expansion that American Airlines is conducting in Dallas to the Caribbean, which includes a new service for the U.S. Virgin Islands and for St Kitts, among other destinations.

“The development of air access to Puerto Rico has been a priority, and the constant growth that we have been reporting is evidence that efforts are paying off and the island’s tourism is growing,” Campos said.