American Airlines to require the use of face masks starting May 11

May 5, 20200130
Kurt Stache, senior vice president of customer experience at American Airlines.

American Airlines will require all customers traveling to wear a face covering, or mask, while on board the aircraft starting May 11.

This new requirement is part of the airline’s “ongoing commitment to prioritizing customer and team member well-being in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this week, American announced that face coverings will be required for flight attendants during every mainline and regional flight beginning tomorrow, May 1.

Additionally, American will begin the process of distributing sanitizing wipes and face coverings to customers. This offering will expand to all flights as supplies and operational conditions allow.

“The American Airlines team continues to prioritize the safety of our customers and team members and requiring a face covering is one more way we can protect those on our aircraft,” said Kurt Stache, senior vice president of customer experience.

“We ask customers to bring their own masks or face coverings they’re comfortable with when they travel. American is working to procure face masks and hand sanitizer as a supplement,” he said.

These changes are the latest announced by the carrier, which include details on its aircraft cleaning practices, as well as hygienic practices at its gate areas, ticket counters, passenger service counters, baggage service offices and team member rooms. American is also encouraging social distancing at gates and ticket counters.

