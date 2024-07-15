American Cancer Society of Puerto Rico launches mammography awareness campaign

The campaign seeks to break the stigma associated with mammography through several pancake recipes inspired by breast cancer survivors.

In an effort to continue raising awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer, the American Cancer Society of Puerto Rico (SACCPR) has launched a new educational campaign entitled “Pancakes contra el cáncer de seno” (“Pancakes against breast cancer”).

The campaign seeks to break the stigma associated with mammography through various pancake recipes inspired by breast cancer survivors who underwent early breast cancer screening. These recipes are intended to spark conversations around the topic, the nonprofit stated.

“One of the most common comments or fears among women when they go for a mammogram is that during the procedure their breasts will be crushed, ‘as if they were pancakes’ and we saw this as an opportunity to continue educating, while demonstrating that there is no need to fear a process that can save your life,” said Zulimar Narváez, SACCPR’s communications and marketing manager.

“Breakfast or brunch is often the ideal time to discuss important issues with friends or family. Bringing the pancake to the table, as an allegory of the mammography process, invites conversation and breaks the stigma of this routine procedure and the early detection of breast cancer,” she added.

The campaign not only seeks to raise awareness about the issue but also serves as a catalyst to continue SACCPR’s annual fundraising efforts to continue providing its programs and services, it added.

Through the initiative “Avancemos a grandes pasos contra el cáncer de seno” (“Let’s make great strides against breast cancer”), the largest network of breast cancer events in Puerto Rico that includes its well-known rallies, “the organization seeks to continue uniting communities, families and now businesses with the sale of pancakes to help end the fight against this disease,” it stated.

The campaign also has its own website where visitors can explore interactive content such as testimonials and pancake videos created by several renowned chefs and inspired by breast cancer patients and survivors.

Each video highlights not only the recipe but also how the discomfort of a mammogram can save lives. The site also features preventive and educational content, options for donations and the purchase of promotional items, as well as the activations and events planned for October.

“In Puerto Rico, each year approximately 2,205 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 444 of these women die from the disease. Many of these diagnoses are discovered through various forms of early detection such as self-examination and/or mammography,” said Ángela Méndez, a radiologist and breast specialist.

“Education on the subject and regular visits to doctors and specialists also play a fundamental role in the early detection process. So, we urge everyone to see this as an opportunity to continue supporting each other as an island and fight against this disease,” Méndez said.