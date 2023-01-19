American Red Cross gets $40K donation from Bayer Fund

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The donation ensures “a reliable and safe supply of platelets for people battling cancer,” nonprofit officials said.

The American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter has received a $40,000 donation from the Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., to its “Fighting Cancer” Biomedical Services program.

“We are very grateful for this donation that focuses on a critical product, of utmost importance and need for the treatment of cancer patients on the island,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter.

“The “Fighting Cancer” program is part of the organization’s commitment to meet the demand for platelets that is so crucial for people fighting cancer. The donation helps make possible the collection, testing, processing, and delivery of life-saving platelets,” she said.

Treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation have a high cost; and often cause damage or destroy the patient’s platelets, which are essential to strengthen patients in their cancer treatments.

During the past fiscal year, the Red Cross distributed 5,968 units of platelets in 48 hospitals across the island.

“Over the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund.

“We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs like ‘Fighting Cancer’ of the American Red Cross, which has been critical in providing support services to patients and families managing illness or disease,” said Mitchell.

In 2021, Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.1 million to more than 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in Food and Nutrition, STEM Education and Health & Wellness.

Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $75 million.