American Red Cross opens new office in Fort Buchanan

With the goal of providing more direct access to services to members of the Armed Forces, the American Red Cross inaugurated a new office in the Fort Buchanan military base in Guaynabo.

Some of the services that the Red Cross will provide in this new space are: Emergency communications procedures, coordination of resilience workshops and guidance on referrals to other organizations that support the military, veterans and their families, the nonprofit’s officials said.

“This office represents an extension of our resources located at the headquarters in Río Piedras. By being inside the base, we offer a more personal and — at the same time — more convenient service for our military and veterans,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Chapter in Puerto Rico.

The office is run by volunteers and the Red Cross hopes to recruit more people to keep it open three days a week. In Fort Buchanan, the Red Cross will have access to National Guard personnel, the ARMY Reserve, Navy and Marines, she said.

In addition, the Red Cross will provide group orientations and workshops; which includes guidance on disaster preparedness.

“We hope that people who reside within the base become volunteers and to be able to operate more days of the week within the base,” Feliciano added.

The nonprofit’s service area for the Armed Forces has a resilience program aimed at helping the military and veterans before, during and after a mobilization. Under the resilience program, Red Cross mental health volunteers offer the following workshops: Managing mobilizations, reconnection workshops and the mind-body workshop.

The Red Cross continues its uninterrupted emergency communications service and free deliveries of hygiene items to veterans located at the Veterans Hospital in Río Piedras and at the different clinics around the island.

