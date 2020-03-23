American Red Cross Puerto Rico launches social media effort to promote hand washing

March 23, 2020 166

With the purpose of educating the public in avoiding the spread of the Coronavirus, the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter, launched a campaign through social media to promote the proper washing of the hands with soap and water.

The effort titled “Best Wishes,” brings together several Puerto Rican artists who show how to wash your hands while singing Happy Birthday. The videos can be found on the Facebook page and are available to share among users.

“These videos are created at a key time where we depend a lot on social media to keep learn the latest of what is happening with the virus and on the measures that we must take in our environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross Puerto Rico Chapter.

The concept and execution of this video was made by the agency RosadoToledo and “We appreciate the collaboration of the RosadoToledo agency, as well as all the artists who immediately joined in this initiative, such as: Alberto Carrión, Dagmar Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Chucho Avellanet, Hilda Ramos, Glenn Monroig and Cucco Peña,” Feliciano said.

Artists interested in joining this effort can contact the Communications Department at the following email.

Similarly, the American Red Cross is offering other safety tips: practice social distancing and keep six feet away from other people if you have to go out; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing and sneezing; and stay home if you are sick.

Additionally, cleaning and sanitizing doorknobs, computers, phones, and other commonly touched surfaces around the home or workplace is recommended.

On the other hand, and due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the American Red Cross is making a national call for people to donate blood at its closest blood collection center, so far there have been hundreds of cancellations on the island and around the nation.

In Puerto Rico, the Red Cross distributes the blood and blood products collected in the United States to supply the hospitals that the organization serves on a daily basis. For advice on COVID-19, access cruzrojapr.net or to support the work of the American Red Cross Chapter of Puerto Rico, donate by ATH Móvil in the Donate section under “CruzRojaPR.”