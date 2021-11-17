Ameriuno Home Opportunity Center to support Hispanic homebuyers in Central Florida

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kissimmee, FL. —Purchasing a home can be daunting, especially for Spanish-speaking buyers who must sign loan documents written in English. A new resource is coming to central Florida to help Hispanics looking for help with the details of buying a home.

Ameriuno, the bilingual mortgage services division of Amerifirst Financial Corporation announced plans to open a Home Opportunity Center in Kissimmee, Florida to help Hispanics and minorities sort out the details as they achieve the American Dream of owning their own home. The bilingual staff at the center can offer helpful advice and how-to information in a relaxed, welcoming setting that resembles more of a community center than a bank branch.

The Home Opportunity Center is expected to be fully operational in January 2022, the company confirmed.

The 1,500 square-foot Home Opportunity Center, now under construction in The Loop Mall, is designed to close the gap in Hispanic homeownership, said Ameriuno Managing Director Andy Insua.

Currently, only 47% own their home compared to 73% of non-Hispanic whites. But that trend is expected to change dramatically. Forecasters predict Hispanic buyers will comprise 70% of home ownership growth from 2020-2040.

“The idea of a Home Opportunity Center was born from a true understanding of what the Hispanic community needs to achieve the dream of homeownership,” said Insua.

“The Ameriuno team is dedicated to supporting the Hispanic community and those minorities who have been historically underserved by the lending industry through financial education, nurturing, and support through each step of the loan process,” Insua added.

“The Ameriuno Home Opportunity Center aims to remove the barriers that have prevented them from owning a home: language, credit, down payment, documentation of income and a general distrust of banks,” said Insua.