Amps Entrepreneurship Leadership Institute to host 3-day retreat in Puerto Rico

The event is sponsored by Amps International LLC, an organization founded by James Amps II that has been working directly with thousands of youth worldwide.

This will be the second intensive retreat on the island.

The Amps Entrepreneurship Leadership Institute will host a three-day retreat in Puerto Rico on May 30-June 1, free for participants.

The event is sponsored by Amps International LLC, an organization founded by James Amps II, which has been “empowering youth for over a decade, working directly with over 20,000 youth worldwide.”

This will be the second Amps Institute intensive retreat in Puerto Rico, he said.

“Amps Entrepreneurship Leadership Institute is paving the way for high schoolers and college students to start a business by solving a problem. Their mission: analyze ways the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Services can improve on conservation in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico and create a business around it. Food sustainability and conservation are the greatest threat on the islands,” said Amps.

“This innovative model attracts corporations at a time when most industries are struggling to hire a competent and competitive workforce,” he added. “This model introduces youth to careers they might not normally consider. Everybody wants to save the environment, but what if you could help do it and build a career out of it? More importantly, your own business.”

The students will get hands-on business training, form teams and vie for cash prizes for the best conservation-oriented business plan. It is an actual laboratory for entrepreneurial education and leadership development.

The institute is also recognizing chief Terry Crosby of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Vivian Dickson, the director of Racial Equity and Justice for the USDA-NRCS, for “being instrumental in spearheading this initiative to explore ways to get youth excited about equity in conservation. They know youth entrepreneurship is an untapped resource the next generation is prepared to master.”

Amps Entrepreneurship Leadership Institute has the backing of such other entities as the Miami Dolphins, ABM Building Services, Honeywell, SunTrust, Bright House Networks, Americlaims Billing, Newsworthy Stories, TGI Fridays, KFC, University of the Virgin Islands, and the University of Puerto Rico.