Ana G. Méndez University to offer 40 degree programs 100% in English in ’21

The modality taught 100% in English includes certificate programs as well as Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degrees in high-demand careers like those in the areas of health, business, education, social sciences, communications, and technology.

Orlando, FL — Despite these challenging times, Ana G. Méndez University will launch more than 40 degree programs in English in its three campuses in the state of Florida and one in Texas, as part of its new plans for 2021, this media outlet confirmed.

Beginning Jan. 11, students will start their new classes in English as part of their academic goals.

José E. Maldonado-Rojas, vice president of Academic Affairs at UAGM said this is in response to the new normal reality and especially, to approach students and give them what they need to accomplish their professional goals.

“Education — not only for Ana G. Méndez but at a global level — is in a moment of reinvention. The pandemic has brought new realities, far beyond what was already distance education but how to be able to be present despite the distance,” said Maldonado-Rojas.

“So, institutions have had to innovate and one of the things that Ana G Méndez has done is to diversify, transform and update its programs to respond to this new reality, to the needs of the new generations, above all in the United States for the children of immigrants, that their first language is English,” he said.

“Ana G. Méndez University maintains its vision of innovation and commitment to finding solutions to serve the needs of the community,” said Maldonado-Rojas, adding “it’s a great opportunity for international students, residents, and the newer generations with big dreams to reach in this country. Our campuses in the U.S. serve diverse communities. Our goal is to exceed those unique needs that future professionals and the industry have.”

“To choose the areas, we didn’t just study the careers in greatest demand that our students ask for, but also the careers in high demand in the labor market. From there we’ve selected these 40 programs,” he explained to News is my Business.

With this new program, UAGM is expanding the academic options beyond its current offering, he said.

“The establishment of a new modality allows us to guarantee a quality education for all. This, through access to accredited programs and an international faculty, undoubtedly enriches the educational experience,” Maldonado-Rojas said.

The Ana G. Méndez university system has had a bilingual model in place for the past 13 years in its stateside campuses.

“The student that enrolls not only has the option of this bilingual educational model, but they can also decide from day one that they want to study in English and all their courses will be totally in English and they’re supported by a completely bilingual work team,” said Maldonado.

Given that the state of Florida has “a big and growing Hispanic population,” especially from Puerto Rico, students from the island find it easier to transition and transfer their credits because they already know the institution, “they know the educational model that Ana G. Méndez has, so it’s like being home again,” Maldonado-Rojas said.

However, he said that the institution has a diverse student population beyond the Puerto Rican community.

“We’re not an institution dedicated only to Puerto Ricans, we’re an institution serving the entire Hispanic community in the United States. Perhaps, we’ll find a large concentration of Puerto Ricans in the Orlando campus,” he said, adding that in South Florida, the college has a large concentration of Cubans and Venezuelans, while in the majority of students in the Dallas campus are from Mexico and Central America.

Finally, he said that more than representing an economic investment for the institution, “it’s an investment in work and logistics.”

The school will depend on its already trained faculty and professors.

“I have faculty that doesn’t speak Spanish at all. So, basically it has entailed an internal logistics plan to review the processes, protocols and establish what we already did in the bilingual model, now in English,” he said.

