Apple Maps expands COVID-19 testing location database to Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico residents can now find COVID-19 testing locations in Puerto Rico through the Apple Maps database, which has been extended throughout the U.S. mainland and the island, tech giant Apple announced.

A few weeks ago, the company released a mobility data trends tool for Apple Maps “to support the impactful work happening around the globe to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

“This mobility data may provide helpful insights to local governments and health authorities and may also be used as a foundation for new public policies by showing the change in volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit in their communities,” it added.

Through the tool, hospitals, healthcare providers, labs or other businesses may submit their information on COVID-19 testing locations.

Apple Maps users will have direct access to a directory, which pops up when the application is opened a search is started. So far, there are 11 registered COVID-19 testing locations in Puerto Rico.

“Maps does not associate mobility data with a user’s Apple ID, and Apple does not keep a history of where a user has been. Using aggregated data collected from Apple Maps, the new website indicates mobility trends for major cities and 63 countries or regions,” the company said when announcing the service on April 14.

Apple Maps will not collect data on a user’s movements and searches, it said.

Aside from launching the database tool, Apple has taken other steps to support the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, donating more than 20 million face masks to front-line professionals and areas that need them the most, as well as steered the production of face shields.

Apple also released a new screening tool and a set of resources to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of COVID-19, based on the latest CDC guidance.