FEMA approves $20.6M in additional funds for P.R.

December 18, 2018

Central Office of Recovery and Reconstruction Executive Director Omar J. Marrero announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved $20.6 million in additional funds for Puerto Rico.

The funds are from the Public Assistance Program and are intended for government agencies and municipalities, he said.

Marrero said, “under category Z, the Municipality of San Juan was granted an allocation of more than $1.5 million for administrative costs related to projects eligible under the FEMA Public Assistance Program.”

Meanwhile, under the same category, the Department of Education received an allocation of $15.1 million and the University of Puerto Rico received the allocation of more than $3.8 million.

Category Z covers administrative costs incurred by the subrecipient while carrying out administrative tasks related to an eligible project under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

Each municipality and agency must comply fully with the requirements established by the regulations and federal laws, as the agility in the reimbursement of federal funds will depend on the information presented by each of the subrecipients.

“We continue to work hard to achieve the greatest amount of federal funds for our municipalities and government agencies to achieve Puerto Rico’s transformation,” Marrero said.