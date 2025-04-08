AQUI.PR launches AI-powered newsletter in Puerto Rico

The team behind AQUI.PR views the initiative as a way to explore the evolving relationship between journalism and artificial intelligence in a responsible manner.

A new digital newsletter is making its debut in Puerto Rico with the promise of delivering high-quality news in just five minutes. AQUI.PR, launched by a team of local journalists and tech experts, aims to transform how readers consume daily news by combining artificial intelligence with professional editorial oversight.

Delivered to inboxes Monday through Friday at 6:30 a.m., AQUI.PR provides a curated selection of the day’s most relevant headlines in a clear, mobile-friendly format. The newsletter’s hybrid model integrates AI to process and summarize large volumes of information from multiple sources, while human journalists refine and verify the content to ensure accuracy and editorial integrity.

“We’re excited to introduce a model that leverages the best of technology and traditional journalism,” said journalist and co-founder Valeria Collazo-Cañizares. “Our editorial team selects the most relevant stories, AI assists with summarizing and our journalists ensure the content meets our standards for quality.”

Each news item includes links to original sources, allowing readers to explore stories further if they choose. The team behind AQUI.PR sees the initiative as a responsible way to explore the evolving collaboration between journalism and artificial intelligence.

While the newsletter is free, subscribers have the option to support the project financially with a $3 monthly contribution. The founders emphasize that the project remains focused on providing trusted, time-efficient journalism.